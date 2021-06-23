Menu

Traffic

1 dead after transport truck crash on Highway 6 near Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 11:51 am
OPP say the driver of a transport truck was sent to a trauma centre after crashing into a residence just off of Highway 6 in Flambrough, Ont., on June 23, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say the driver of a transport truck was sent to a trauma centre after crashing into a residence just off of Highway 6 in Flambrough, Ont., on June 23, 2021. @opp_wr

The driver of a transport truck has died after his vehicle crashed into a residential property just off Highway 6 in Puslinch on Wednesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the vehicle was travelling southbound on the roadway when it crossed into northbound lanes and sideswiped another vehicle before coming to a stop.

“The transport truck then went through the ditch onto a property through a row of trees and actually collided with the corner of a house,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a social media post.

Read more: 6 injured, 2 critically, after 5-vehicle crash in Hamilton and impaired driving possible factor, OPP say

Schmidt says the call to OPP came in just before 9 a.m. and investigators are not yet sure what caused the crash. A possible medical episode has not been ruled out, according to Schmidt.

Hamilton paramedics say the 55-year-old male driver from Hamilton suffered critical injuries and was trapped for a short period of time.

OPP investigating a transport truck crash just off of Highway 6 in Puslinch near Hamilton on June 23, 2021 View image in full screen
OPP investigating a transport truck crash just off of Highway 6 in Puslinch near Hamilton on June 23, 2021. @opp_wr

“Paramedics initiated resuscitative efforts and the patient was subsequently transported to local trauma center by advanced care paramedics with resuscitative efforts ongoing and without vital signs,” Hamilton paramedics supervisor Dave Thompson told Global News.

OPP have closed the highway in both directions between Campbellville Road and Maddaugh Road. It’s expected to remain closed until early afternoon, according to Schmidt.

There were no other reported injuries.

