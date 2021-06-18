Menu

Traffic

6 injured, 2 critically, after 5-vehicle crash in Hamilton and impaired driving possible factor: OPP

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 9:43 pm
The crash happened on Highway 6 at around 6 p.m. on Friday. View image in full screen
The crash happened on Highway 6 at around 6 p.m. on Friday. Global News

Six people have been taken to hospitals after a five-vehicle crash in Hamilton during the even rush-hour commute on Friday and it’s possible impaired driving may have been a contributing factor, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In an update released on the service’s Highway Safety Divison account, a spokesperson said emergency crews were called to Highway 6 between Concession 5 West and Concession Road 6 East in the community of Millgrove at around 6 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two people have life-threatening injuries and four people were seriously injured, forcing a large response from Hamilton and Halton Region paramedics.

“Investigators are looking into all factors. It appears to be a multi-vehicle, head-on collision with several collisions,” he explained.

Trending Stories
“We’re also investigating possible impairment as one contributing factor.”

Officers closed the section of Highway 6 for several hours as collision reconstruction investigators gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, anyone with information, or surveillance or dash-cam video, was asked to call the OPP’s Burlington detachment.

