6 injured, 2 critically, after 5-vehicle crash in Hamilton and impaired driving possible factor: OPP

Six people have been taken to hospitals after a five-vehicle crash in Hamilton during the even rush-hour commute on Friday and it’s possible impaired driving may have been a contributing factor, Ontario Provincial Police say.

In an update released on the service’s Highway Safety Divison account, a spokesperson said emergency crews were called to Highway 6 between Concession 5 West and Concession Road 6 East in the community of Millgrove at around 6 p.m.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said two people have life-threatening injuries and four people were seriously injured, forcing a large response from Hamilton and Halton Region paramedics.

“Investigators are looking into all factors. It appears to be a multi-vehicle, head-on collision with several collisions,” he explained.

“We’re also investigating possible impairment as one contributing factor.”

Officers closed the section of Highway 6 for several hours as collision reconstruction investigators gathered evidence.

Meanwhile, anyone with information, or surveillance or dash-cam video, was asked to call the OPP’s Burlington detachment.

Serious collision: #Hwy6 between the 5th and 6th Concession. 5 vehicles involved in multiple head on collisions. 6 people to hospital 2 with life threatening injuries. Witnesses call #BurlingtonOPP. Hwy 6 closed for investigation. Expect delays this evening pic.twitter.com/CwFcNjOfvk — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 18, 2021