London to host 2024 Ontario Summer Games, 2021 games cancelled

The 2024 Ontario Summer Games will be held in London, Ont., the province announced Tuesday morning, while the 2020 games previously postponed to 2021 will not proceed at all.

Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod provided details at an announcement Tuesday morning.

London hosted the 2018 games and had also been chosen to host the 2020 games.

However, the 2020 games were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have now been scrapped.

The city will also be provided with a hosting grant of up to $1 million to offset operational costs like accommodating, feeding and transporting athletes and other games’ participants.

