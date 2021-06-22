SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Economy

London to host 2024 Ontario Summer Games, 2021 games cancelled

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 22, 2021 10:26 am
Mayor Ed Holder and Minister Lisa MacLeod on June 22, 2021. View image in full screen
Mayor Ed Holder and Minister Lisa MacLeod on June 22, 2021. Government of Ontario/YouTube

The 2024 Ontario Summer Games will be held in London, Ont., the province announced Tuesday morning, while the 2020 games previously postponed to 2021 will not proceed at all.

Ontario Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries Lisa MacLeod provided details at an announcement Tuesday morning.

Read more: Tokyo Olympics to allow up to 10,000 spectators per venue, despite COVID-19 warnings

London hosted the 2018 games and had also been chosen to host the 2020 games.

However, the 2020 games were postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have now been scrapped.

The city will also be provided with a hosting grant of up to $1 million to offset operational costs like accommodating, feeding and transporting athletes and other games’ participants.

More to come.

