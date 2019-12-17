Menu

Politics

Mississauga to host 2022 Ontario Summer Games

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 10:53 am
A wide-angle view of the north side Mississauga City Hall February 6, 2003. .
Mississauga has been chosen as the city to host the 2022 Ontario Summer Games.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture made the announcement alongside Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie at the Braeben Golf Course on Tuesday.

The Ontario Summer Games is the province’s largest multi-sport event, with the inaugural one taking place in Oshawa in 1973.

“The 2022 Ontario Summer Games exemplifies that our province is open for business, open for jobs and open for athletes,” said MacLeod. “As a diverse, welcoming and energetic city that embodies Ontario as the world in one province, I want to congratulate Mississauga on their successful bid to host athletes from across the province.”

The province is investing $1 million to support the games. The city is expecting 6,000 visitors for the event, as well as $5 million in economic impact.

Story continues below advertisement

Crombie said the city is “thrilled” to be hosting the event.

“As Canada’s sixth-largest city, we pride ourselves on our ability to host large-scale sporting events like these. I want to thank the province for choosing Mississauga. We can’t wait to welcome Ontario’s top athletes, their coaches, families and fans to our great city in 2022.”

