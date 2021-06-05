Parkhill, Ont. goalie makes OHL draft history

Taya Currie has made Ontario Hockey League history.

The Elgin-Middlesex Chiefs goalie was selected by the Sarnia Sting in the 14th round of the OHL Priority Selection, becoming the first female to be drafted into the league.

Speaking with Global News this week the 16-year-old said she wasn’t thinking too much about making history, and the added attention that comes along with it.

“I’ve gotten more use to it, and the beginning I was not so sure about it, but I’m now getting more use to it and confidence about myself with it.”

Being a goalie takes confidence, but it’s exactly that pressure that lead her to strapping on the pads in the first place.

“I didn’t like sitting on the bench,” Currie said.

“I like being the last defense for the time, someone that can really control the game… I just love every bit of it.”

Ryan Yessie, assistant coach with the Chiefs, says she is an easy player to like.

“She has that team focus, and that focus on wanting to do her best for the team, and being someone that we could really rely on,” said Yessie. “She always wants to get better, she’s always working harder to get better.”

A bulk of the Chiefs team has been together for six or seven years, a big reason Currie made the decision to keep playing at the AAA level.

“We’re close, we’re like a family,” said Currie. “Just enjoying each other and having fun with the season, and pushing ourselves to the next level.”

Currie says reaching the NHL would be “more than a dream,” but has her sights set on representing her country in the Olympics, or even going to a good university.

Shannon Szabados, gold medal winner and the first female to play in a Western Hockey League regular season game said on Twitter, “Congrats Taya! Watched this live. Cant wait to watch you on the World stage one day.”