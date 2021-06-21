N.B. couple wins $1M just days after another winner in the province

Send this page to someone via email

After some difficult times before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Merrill and Nancy Curlew of Oromocto, N.B., are heading toward a brighter future with a $1-million lottery win.

This comes days after a man in Fredericton also won a $1-million Lotto Max prize.

Maxmillions are additional $1-million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million, according to the Atlantic Lottery.

“We lost my mom in 2019, then the pandemic hit and our kids — two aestheticians and a barber — kept being unable to work, then Merrill’s uncle passed,” Nancy said in a press release.

“Now in 2021, our first grandchild is coming, vaccinations are rolling out, we made the decision to sell our home and downsize and now it’s like this win is absolutely icing on the cake,” she added.

There were 56 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each up for grabs on June 11, and 20 of them were won by a total of 24 ticket holders across the country.

Thirteen of those winning tickets were purchased in Ontario, four in the Prairies, three in Atlantic Canada, three in Quebec and one in British Columbia.

One of these winning tickets was bought by Nancy, who doesn’t usually purchase lottery tickets, but who did after hearing about the record-breaking June 11 Lotto Max draw.

“I saw a commercial when I was watching the news and the next day I was at the grocery store and I thought, ‘I’d better get a ticket,’” Nancy said. “It was absolutely because I saw that ad for the big jackpot, or I wouldn’t have even thought to buy a ticket.”

In a release, the Curlews said they plan to use their winnings to build a modest new home, buy a family cottage in Prince Edward Island and have more flexibility to spend time with Nancy’s father in Nova Scotia.

They will also help out their children and Nancy will join Merrill in full-time retirement.

“A million dollars is the perfect amount for a family,” Nancy said. “You get to help your kids, you get to have a couple of treats with family, and you can help one or two friends you want to give a little something to.”

The Curlews’ Maxmillions winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at Sobey’s in Oromocto, N.B.

— with files from Ryan Rocca