Fredericton man to secure daughters’ future after lotto win

Send this page to someone via email

A stay-at-home dad who’s taking care of his three young daughters in Fredericton, N.B., said a $1 million Lotto Max prize will change their lives.

Enzo Link said he will have peace of mind knowing his daughters will be well taken care of even after they leave the nest.

“It’s a busy household with three little girls, but I love it and I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Link said in a press release.

“I’m beyond thrilled that now I can provide for my daughters’ future in a way that I couldn’t have otherwise. They’ll have everything they ever need now.”

READ MORE: Registration now open for Alberta’s 1st $1M COVID-19 vaccine lottery prize

Link said he’s not the type to buy lottery products regularly, but when his wife asked him to pick up a ticket prior to the record-breaking June 11 Lotto Max draw, he did just that.

Story continues below advertisement

“Monday morning, I was in the bedroom and all of a sudden I just heard screaming and crying,” Link said. “My wife was standing there holding her phone in one hand and the ticket in the other and said, ‘We did it, we won.’”

According to the Atlantic Lottery, Maxmillions are additional $1-million prizes that are drawn when the Lotto Max jackpot reaches $50 million.

1:48 Businesses eager to welcome more people with N.B.’s loosened restrictions Businesses eager to welcome more people with N.B.’s loosened restrictions

Link plans to use the winnings to buy a new home for his family and a new car. He and his wife will also be opening registered education savings plans for their three daughters.

The family is also looking forward to travelling once it is safe. A family trip to Disneyland and a trip to Egypt that Link’s wife has long dreamed of are both on the agenda.

Story continues below advertisement

Link’s Maxmillions winning Lotto Max ticket was purchased at Dick’s Grocery Store in Fredericton.