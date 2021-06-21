Driver suffered fatal medical episode prior to Lansdowne Street collision in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say one driver suffered a fatal medical episode prior to a collision between two pickup trucks on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough on Sunday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9 a.m.

They found one pickup truck on its side and another that had mounted the curb and struck a fire hydrant.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a serious two vehicle collision and roll over on Lansdowne Street west near Applewood Crescent. Avoid the area #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/fkgO0WWK4H — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 20, 2021

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 62-year-old man driving one of the pickups suffered a fatal medical episode prior to the crash.

The victim has not been identified.

No charges are expected, police said Monday morning.

A section of Lansdowne Street was closed between Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Brealey Drive as police investigated.