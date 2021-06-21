Driver suffered fatal medical episode prior to Lansdowne Street collision in Peterborough: police

Police say one driver suffered a fatal medical episode prior to a collision between two pickup trucks on Lansdowne Street in Peterborough on Sunday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9 a.m.
They found one pickup truck on its side and another that had mounted the curb and struck a fire hydrant.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a 62-year-old man driving one of the pickups suffered a fatal medical episode prior to the crash.
The victim has not been identified.
No charges are expected, police said Monday morning.
A section of Lansdowne Street was closed between Kawartha Heights Boulevard and Brealey Drive as police investigated.
