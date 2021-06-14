Motorcyclist seriously injured following 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:30 a.m., a southbound motorcycle collided with two northbound vehicles — an SUV and a pickup truck hauling a small trailer — near Butler Drive near the community of Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The highway was closed between Mt. Julian Viamede Road and Northeys Bay Road as police investigated. It reopened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

