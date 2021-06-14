Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured following 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28: Peterborough County OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 9:39 am
Click to play video: 'Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP' Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Hwy. 28 crash north of Peterborough: OPP
A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a three vehicle collision on Hwy. 28 in North Kawartha Township on Sunday morning.

A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 28 north of Peterborough on Sunday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 10:30 a.m., a southbound motorcycle collided with two northbound vehicles — an SUV and a pickup truck hauling a small trailer — near Butler Drive near the community of Woodview in North Kawartha Township.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Toronto hospital with life-threatening injuries, OPP said.

The highway was closed between Mt. Julian Viamede Road and Northeys Bay Road as police investigated. It reopened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Click to play video: '1 injured after car and logging truck collide on Hwy. 28' 1 injured after car and logging truck collide on Hwy. 28
