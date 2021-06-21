Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘America is back’: Foo Fighters show hits 100% capacity at Madison Square Garden

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:01 am
Foo Fighters concert View image in full screen
Fans in the audience react as the Foo Fighters reopen Madison Square Garden on June 20, 2021 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for FF

For the first time since COVID-19 decimated the live concert industry, New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden was filled to 100 per cent capacity on Sunday night for a Foo Fighters show.

The rockers played a long and animated set; concertgoers raved about the three-hour runtime, especially since it’s been about one-and-a-half years since anyone has been able to see a live performance on such a grand scale.

The Foo Fighters invited surprise guest, comedian Dave Chappelle, up on stage, where he sang Radiohead’s Creep along with the band.

Read more: Movies are scoring higher and higher on Rotten Tomatoes — but why?

Earlier on in the show, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins switched places with the band’s singer, Dave Grohl, for a cover of Queen’s Somebody to Love. The band also covered the Bee Gees’ You Should Be Dancing, a little taste of what’s to come — the band plans to release a disco album in the near future (yes, you read that correctly).

Story continues below advertisement

The concert was the first in more than 15 months that had no mask requirement, no social distancing protocol or capacity caps, and all concertgoers had to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.

Fans posted photos of the concert to social media, showcasing the crowd size and expressing euphoria at being able to attend a packed show again. Many also used the opportunity to encourage others to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A small group of anti-vaccination protesters gathered outside Madison Square Garden before the show, saying it was unfair for those who choose not to get vaccinated.

Trending Stories

New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced in May that venues in the state can fill to 100 per cent capacity if all attendees are fully vaccinated.

Read more: Harvey Weinstein can be extradited to California to face more sex assault charges, judge rules

The concert was confirmed at the beginning of June.

“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a written statement at the time. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that HARD.”

Story continues below advertisement

Grohl certainly lived up to that promise.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagFoo Fighters tagDave Grohl tagDave Chappelle tagMadison Square Garden tagdave chappelle creep tagfoo fighers covid tagfoo fighters concert tagfoo fighters dave chappelle tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers