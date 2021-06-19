Stabbing near Calgary CTrain station leaves victim seriously injured

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after they say a person was seriously injured in a stabbing near a Calgary CTrain station on Friday night.

Police said the victim ran up to transit officers at the 8 Street S.W. Station at 7:55 p.m. and told them he had been stabbed in the chest.

Police did not say how old the victim is or if they have a suspect.

They said officers are investigating and gathering video from transit platforms.

