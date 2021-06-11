Menu

Crime

2 injured in stabbing at Calgary church

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 5:35 pm
Calgary police on the scene of a stabbing at the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a stabbing at the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary. Global News

Two people were sent to hospital from a church in southwest Calgary with stab wounds Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the New Victory Church on West Valley Road S.W. at about 12:40 p.m. “for reports of a man in (a) building stabbing people.”

Calgary police on the scene of a stabbing at the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary. View image in full screen
Calgary police on the scene of a stabbing at the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary. Global News

“A daycare in the building was locked down and officers were able to take the man into custody,” police said.

According to EMS, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, and a man in his 60s was taken to hospital in stable condition.

It wasn’t known as of 3 p.m. which of the men was taken into custody.

“There is no further risk to the public and officers remain on scene to investigate and collect evidence,” police said.

“We are still trying to piece together what happened.”

People sit outside the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary following a stabbing. View image in full screen
People sit outside the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary following a stabbing. Global News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
