2 injured in stabbing at Calgary church

Two people were sent to hospital from a church in southwest Calgary with stab wounds Friday afternoon.

According to police, officers were called to the New Victory Church on West Valley Road S.W. at about 12:40 p.m. “for reports of a man in (a) building stabbing people.”

Calgary police on the scene of a stabbing at the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary.

“A daycare in the building was locked down and officers were able to take the man into custody,” police said.

According to EMS, a man in his 20s was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition, and a man in his 60s was taken to hospital in stable condition.

It wasn’t known as of 3 p.m. which of the men was taken into custody.

“There is no further risk to the public and officers remain on scene to investigate and collect evidence,” police said.

“We are still trying to piece together what happened.”

People sit outside the New Victory Church in southwest Calgary following a stabbing.