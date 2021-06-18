Menu

Crime

Trial date to be set for teen accused in Calgary officer’s hit and run death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2021 2:33 pm
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. View image in full screen
Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, was killed while conducting a traffic stop in Calgary on Dec. 31, 2020. Calgary Police Service handout

A teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer is expected to have a trial date set at the end of the month.

The accused, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was 17 when he was arrested following the death of Sgt. Andrew Harnett on New Year’s Eve and has since turned 18.

READ MORE: Defence to elect a trial by judge and jury for youth accused of killing Calgary Sgt. Andrew Harnett

He appeared briefly by video in a Calgary courtroom today and has had a two-day hearing under the Youth Criminal Justice Act set for June 29 and 30.

Court heard the teen will once again ask to be released from custody and placed in the care of a responsible adult until his trial begins.

READ MORE: Bail denied for man accused of first-degree murder in death of Calgary police Sgt. Andrew Harnett

A trial date is expected to be set on June 29.

Police allege the accused was driving the vehicle, and have also charged a 19-year-old passenger with first-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide' Calgary police look for witness in Sgt. Harnett homicide
Related News
