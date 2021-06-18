Calgary Stampeders unveil special-edition retro jersey

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampeders unveiled a special-edition retro jersey on Friday to celebrate 75 years of football.

The Stampeders were officially founded in 1945 and are the third-oldest active franchise in the CFL.

The jerseys feature red and white vertical striping on the shoulder, the team’s retro logo (used from 1945-71) on both sleeves and a number on the front and back.

The Stampeders say the jerseys are a modern update of the ones worn by the Stamps from 1948-52.

“As part of the celebrations of our 75th season, it’s fitting that we’re wearing jerseys inspired by the early Stampeders teams including the undefeated 1948 Grey Cup champions,” Stampeders equipment manager George Hopkins said in a news release.

"As part of the celebrations of our 75th season, it's fitting that we're wearing jerseys inspired by the early Stampeders teams including the undefeated 1948 Grey Cup champions," Stampeders equipment manager George Hopkins said in a news release.

"These are the iconic jerseys that made the Stampeders the Red and White and were worn by legendary players including Keith Spaith, Normie Kwong and Sugarfoot Anderson."

The specialty jerseys are available for purchase online at cgyteamstore.ca or via the Stamps Store at McMahon Stadium. They will also be sold at FanAttic at North Hill Centre and CGY Team Store at Southcentre Mall.

WHO WANTS ONE?! 🙌🙌 Get your limited-edition retro jersey now! — Calgary Stampeders (@calstampeders) June 18, 2021

In 2021, the Stampeders 75 jerseys will be worn for six of the team’s home games.

The first time fans will see them is at the Stamps’ home-opener when they take on Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Woohoo!!!! I was the first fan at the Stamps Store to buy the new @calstampeders 75th season jersey! Bring on the 2021 season! 🇨🇦 🏈 pic.twitter.com/ubreYkotZI — Chris Doucher (@cduker) June 18, 2021