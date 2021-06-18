SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Calgary Stampeders unveil special-edition retro jersey

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 1:31 pm
To celebrate 75 years of Calgary Stampeders football, the team has released a special-edition retro jersey. View image in full screen
To celebrate 75 years of Calgary Stampeders football, the team has released a special-edition retro jersey. Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders unveiled a special-edition retro jersey on Friday to celebrate 75 years of football.

The Stampeders were officially founded in 1945 and are the third-oldest active franchise in the CFL.

The jerseys feature red and white vertical striping on the shoulder, the team’s retro logo (used from 1945-71) on both sleeves and a number on the front and back.

Story continues below advertisement

The Stampeders say the jerseys are a modern update of the ones worn by the Stamps from 1948-52.

“As part of the celebrations of our 75th season, it’s fitting that we’re wearing jerseys inspired by the early Stampeders teams including the undefeated 1948 Grey Cup champions,” Stampeders equipment manager George Hopkins said in a news release.

Trending Stories

“These are the iconic jerseys that made the Stampeders the Red and White and were worn by legendary players including Keith Spaith, Normie Kwong and Sugarfoot Anderson.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "These are the iconic jerseys that made the Stampeders the Red and White and were worn by legendary players including Keith Spaith, Normie Kwong and Sugarfoot Anderson."

The specialty jerseys are available for purchase online at cgyteamstore.ca or via the Stamps Store at McMahon Stadium. They will also be sold at FanAttic at North Hill Centre and CGY Team Store at Southcentre Mall.

Story continues below advertisement

In 2021, the Stampeders 75 jerseys will be worn for six of the team’s home games.

The first time fans will see them is at the Stamps’ home-opener when they take on Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, Aug. 7.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Stampeders tagNew Jersey tagStamps tagRetro Jersey tagCalgary Stampeders jersey tagCalgary Stampeders retro jersey tagStampeders retro jersey tagStamps retro jersey tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers