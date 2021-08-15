Canada election: Edmonton–Wetaskiwin

The riding of Edmonton–Wetaskiwin is located in the southern region of Edmonton.
It includes the towns of Beaumont, Devon and Calmar, as well as part of Leduc County. A portion of the North Saskatchewan River borders this riding. Edmonton International Airport is situated in this riding.
Conservative Mike Lake has represented the area since 2006. In the 2019 election, he saw a sweeping win with 72 per cent of the vote.
As of 2016, just over 12 per cent of the population worked in construction.
Candidates:
Conservative: Mike Lake (incumbent)
