SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Edmonton–Wetaskiwin

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:59 am
The federal riding of Edmonton—Wetaskiwin in Alberta. View image in full screen
The federal riding of Edmonton—Wetaskiwin in Alberta. Elections Canada

The riding of Edmonton–Wetaskiwin is located in the southern region of Edmonton.

It includes the towns of Beaumont, Devon and Calmar, as well as part of Leduc County. A portion of the North Saskatchewan River borders this riding. Edmonton International Airport is situated in this riding.

Conservative Mike Lake has represented the area since 2006. In the 2019 election, he saw a sweeping win with 72 per cent of the vote.

Trending Stories

As of 2016, just over 12 per cent of the population worked in construction.

Candidates:

Conservative: Mike Lake (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagcanada election tagEdmonton-Wetaskiwin tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tagresults edmonton wetaskiwin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers