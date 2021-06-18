Menu

Canada

Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed from Kingston’s City Park

By John Lawless Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 9:19 am
Sir John A. Macdonald statue removed from Kingston’s City Park - image View image in full screen

As the Friday morning sun was coming up, the statue of Sir John A. Macdonald was coming down.

Kingston city council voted 12-1 in favour of removing the statue from City Park.

Read more: Kingston council votes to move Sir John A. Macdonald statue from City Park location

This decision comes in the wake of the horrific discovery of 215 Indigenous children found in unmarked burial sites outside a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., a school system that Macdonald was instrumental in facilitating.

The statue was officially taken down by city crews at approximately 9 a.m., and is being carried away from City Park on a flatbed truck.

Council decided to stash the statue in storage for the time being, and could potentially relocate it to Macdonald’s gravesite in Cataraqui Cemetery.

Read more: Kingston public school board votes to change École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School name

Along with the statue, Ecole Sir John A. Macdonald Public School will be removing Macdonald’s name from the school at the end of June, and will begin the renaming process at the beginning of the next school year.

This is a developing story, and Global News will update as more information becomes available.

