Kingston public school board votes to change École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School name

On the same evening that Kingston city council voted to remove the Sir John A. Macdonald statue in city park, the region’s public school board voted to change the name of École Sir John A. Macdonald Public School.

Macdonald’s legacy has come under renewed fire in light of the discovery of the bodies of 215 children at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. Across the country, and in eastern Ontario, where Macdonald lived for most of his life, monuments and celebrations of Canada’s first prime minister are being questioned and taken down.

“As we move ahead with school renaming, our interim name will be Kingston East Elementary School. This name was used when we were under construction. We are rebuilding together, and there are so many learning opportunities ahead,” said a tweet from the school on Wednesday evening.

The motion to rename the school was brought to the Limestone District School Board meeting Wednesday night by the school’s parent involvement committee, chaired by Shayla Bradley.

Bradley spoke with Global News on Wednesday before the board vote, and said the parent involvement committee had heard from a number of people who felt strongly about changing the school’s name.

“I wouldn’t say that I know what the entire school community is thinking. It is a subset of the community — it is the people who took the time, who feel one way or another about it, strongly enough to engage in that conversation right now,” Bradley said.

Bradley said the majority of people the committee heard from wanted the name changed.

The interim name will be in place until June 30 while public consultation and discussions with the board’s Indigenous education council take place to find a new one.

The Limestone District School Board said it will provide more information about the decision later Thursday.