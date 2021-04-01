Global News at 10 Regina April 1 2021 10:43am 01:46 John A. Macdonald statue being removed from Regina’s Victoria Park Regina city council voted in favour of removing the John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park and placing it in storage until a decision is made on where it should be relocated. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7733489/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7733489/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?