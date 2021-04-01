Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
April 1 2021 10:43am
01:46

John A. Macdonald statue being removed from Regina’s Victoria Park

Regina city council voted in favour of removing the John A. Macdonald statue in Victoria Park and placing it in storage until a decision is made on where it should be relocated.

Advertisement

Video Home