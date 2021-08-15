SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Edmonton Strathcona

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 11:59 am
Federal election riding of Edmonton Strathcona. View image in full screen
Federal election riding of Edmonton Strathcona. ELECTIONS CANADA

Edmonton Strathcona is located in Alberta, specifically the central area of Edmonton. It borders on the Saskatchewan River.

NDP MP Linda Duncan first ran in 2006 but was defeated by Conservative Rahim Jaffer, who had held the seat since 1997. Duncan ran again in 2008, beating Jaffer by 463 votes. Duncan held the seat until 2019, when she did not seek re-election.

The NDP kept the seat with the election of Heather McPherson. In addition to her role as MP, McPherson is also the deputy house leader of the New Democratic Party.

Between 2008 and 2015, it was the only federal riding in Alberta not held by the Conservatives; in 2015 it became one of five seats not held by the Tories in the province. In 2019, it once again became the only non-Conservative seat in Alberta.

Trending Stories

The population of this riding as of 2016 was 106,066.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: Heather McPherson (incumbent)

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta tagcanada election tagEdmonton-Strathcona tagHeather McPherson tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers