Canada election: Edmonton Strathcona

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Strathcona is located in Alberta, specifically the central area of Edmonton. It borders on the Saskatchewan River.

NDP MP Linda Duncan first ran in 2006 but was defeated by Conservative Rahim Jaffer, who had held the seat since 1997. Duncan ran again in 2008, beating Jaffer by 463 votes. Duncan held the seat until 2019, when she did not seek re-election.

The NDP kept the seat with the election of Heather McPherson. In addition to her role as MP, McPherson is also the deputy house leader of the New Democratic Party.

Between 2008 and 2015, it was the only federal riding in Alberta not held by the Conservatives; in 2015 it became one of five seats not held by the Tories in the province. In 2019, it once again became the only non-Conservative seat in Alberta.

The population of this riding as of 2016 was 106,066.

Story continues below advertisement

Candidates

NDP: Heather McPherson (incumbent)