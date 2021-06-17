SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Entertainment

Broadway show off limits to those who got AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

By Sean O'Shea Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 8:27 pm
WATCH ABOVE: As Broadway prepares to resume live theatre productions, some vaccine recipients will be welcomed while others will be turned away. As Sean O’Shea reports, producers are insisting that patrons prove they were inoculated but not with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The show must go on, but if you’ve been vaccinated with AstraZeneca and want to attend one particular live theatre production on Broadway don’t bother buying a ticket.

Producers of the soon-to-be-launched Springsteen on Broadway show said they are not welcoming anyone who was inoculated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

When the curtain rises on June 26, it will become Broadway’s first post-shutdown production. According to guidelines issued by the show’s producers, only those who have been inoculated with U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines may attend.

The FDA did not approve AstraZeneca: only those manufactured by Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Johnson and Johnson are cleared for use.

Read more: UN agency details new ‘digital seal’ as countries mull COVID-19 vaccine passports

“I think it happened without much thought,” said John Karastamatis, director of communications for Mirvish Productions in Toronto.

Mirvish, like other live theatre companies, shut down its Toronto productions in March, 2020, when the pandemic was declared.

Trending Stories

He told Global News Ontario’s theatre companies are still waiting for direction about when staff will be able to launch productions again.

“We’re hoping that all these issues will be figured out and there will be universal guidelines,” Karastamatis said in an interview.

Read more: Many Canadians support potential COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel: poll

Bio-ethics professor Kerry Bowman called the Springsteen announcement the “tip of the iceberg”.

“I think it’s horrible,” said Bowman, who teaches at the University of Toronto.

“This is what vaccine passports do. It divides people for no good reason.”

While approved by Health Canada and other health agencies around the world, the AstraZeneca vaccine is not considered the preferred vaccine in many jurisdictions.

Read more: Alabama governor signs bill banning COVID-19 vaccine passports

“I’m grateful for this story. It’s triggering a very important debate,” said Bowman.

Asked about Ontario residents who received the AstraZeneca vaccine, provincial Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said the government would make sure those who received AstraZeneca would “have the same rights” as those who received any other vaccines.

Karastamatis said he believes the Springsteen decision will likely be reviewed and changed.

“We know that 70 per cent of those who go to Broadway shows are visitors,” he said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
