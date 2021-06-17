Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Quebec’s largest public school service centre placed under trusteeship over governance issues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2021 6:42 pm
Students try to keep their distance as they enter the Philippe-Labarre Elementary School in Montreal, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. View image in full screen
Students try to keep their distance as they enter the Philippe-Labarre Elementary School in Montreal, on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

The Quebec government has placed the province’s largest public school district under trusteeship.

The province has appointed Jean-François Lachance to oversee the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal and says he will make “urgent administrative decisions” and support management.

Read more: Long-awaited challenge to Quebec’s school board reform begins in superior court

The move came into effect on Wednesday for an initial period of six months, with the trustee set to provide a monthly progress report to the government.

Trending Stories

In January, Quebec looked into allegations of ethical breaches within the district’s board of directors and allegations of a dysfunctional relationship between administration and the board.

In April, it was determined a trustee would be needed, and the Education Department says the primary objective is to ensure a fully functional start to the 2021-22 school year.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: EMSB trustee Marlene Jennings elected president of the Quebec Community Groups Network

The centre, which manages 189 schools and 115,018 students, declined to comment on the province’s decision.

Service centres are the new structure that replaced school boards, which were abolished by the Legault government last year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Jean-Francois Roberge tagfrench school board tagCentre De Services Scolaire De Montreal tagCSSDM tagJean-François Lachance tagMontreal school service centre tagschool board trusteeship tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers