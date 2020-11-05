EMSB trustee Marlene Jennings elected president of the Quebec Community Groups Network

Send this page to someone via email

Marlene Jennings’ time as the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) trustee is coming to an end this Thursday at midnight, but she’s already taking on new challenges.

Jennings was elected president of the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN) — a non-profit umbrella organization bringing together English-language organizations across Quebec — during a virtual assembly Thursday evening.

In a written statement, Jennings thanked supporters and promised to give the new position her all.

“I am truly humbled by all the support I received and as QCGN’s President I vow to work hard for the Network and our wonderful English-speaking communities across Quebec,” the statement read.

“I want to work for you, not have you work for me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Jennings will be taking over from Geoffrey Chambers who held the position for two years.

Read more: Marlene Jennings to continue as English Montreal School Board trustee through November 2020

Jennings was appointed EMSB trustee in 2019 by Quebec’s education ministry.

The appointment was made following a scathing audit of the board’s governance and years of political infighting among its elected officials.

During her last board meeting on Wednesday, members thanked Jennings for her service, calling her truly and deeply honourable.

— With files from Global’s Gloria Henriquez

2:41 New EMSB chair fails to oust trustee Marlene Jennings New EMSB chair fails to oust trustee Marlene Jennings – Oct 14, 2020