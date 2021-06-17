Menu

Crime

Former Waterloo neurologist now facing 76 sexual assault charges

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 4:04 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Sexual assault charges continue to mount for a neurologist who worked out of two hospitals in Kitchener and a third in Guelph.

Waterloo Regional Police announced on Thursday they have laid eight more sexual assault charges against Jeffrey Sloka.

Read more: Ex-Kitchener doctor facing 29 more sexual assault charges

The 51-year-old Waterloo man has now been charged with 76 offences in connection with separate sexual assaults against women in the area.

This is the third time police have announced charges over the past few years against the doctor who held privileges at St. Mary’s General Hospital and Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, as well as at Guelph General Hospital.

Trending Stories

Police initially laid charges in September and December of 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Each time, police said the victims were patients under his care from January 2010 to June 2017.

Police said the investigation began in January 2018 while Sloka was working as a physician in Kitchener.

Read more: Kitchener neurologist has licence revoked for inappropriate behaviour

His licence was revoked in April 2019 after several former patients came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

Two former patients accused him of inappropriate behaviour in August 2017. While awaiting a hearing on the incidents, which was to take place in April of this year, a third woman stepped forward.

Sloka pleaded no contest to the allegations, which included the inappropriate touching of breasts, inappropriate comments toward a patient, and suggestions that the doctor had his patients inadequately dressed or naked.

