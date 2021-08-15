SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election: West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country. Elections Canada

The B.C. riding of West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country contains Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish.

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones of the Liberals, and former West Vancouver mayor, was first elected in 2015.

She didn’t run again in 2019, but her party kept the seat when Patrick Weiler won with almost 35 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Conservatives’ Gabrielle Loren in second and the Greens’ Dana Taylor in third.

Almost 30 per cent of the riding’s population is immigrants, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from the United Kingdom, China and Iran.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

