Canada election: West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country

The B.C. riding of West Vancouver–Sunshine Coast–Sea to Sky Country contains Whistler, Pemberton and Squamish.

Pamela Goldsmith-Jones of the Liberals, and former West Vancouver mayor, was first elected in 2015.

She didn’t run again in 2019, but her party kept the seat when Patrick Weiler won with almost 35 per cent of the vote, ahead of the Conservatives’ Gabrielle Loren in second and the Greens’ Dana Taylor in third.

Almost 30 per cent of the riding’s population is immigrants, with the largest groups of recent immigrants coming from the United Kingdom, China and Iran.

