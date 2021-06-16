Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed in Leduc

Send this page to someone via email

A plan to install electric vehicle charging stations has been approved by Leduc city council in a move the city said helps fill a gap for electric vehicle owners driving between Red Deer and Edmonton.

According to the city, there are currently no Level 3 “superchargers” for electric vehicle owners driving from Red Deer to Alberta’s capital, and few charging stations in general between the two cities.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the city said by October, people who drive electric vehicles will be able to plug into charging stations at a city-owned parking lot on the corner of 49 Street and 49 Avenue, about 35 kilometres south of downtown Edmonton.

City council voted to approve the plan on Monday. It calls for a solar carport, a Level 2 charger and a Level 3 charger. Each charger will have the ability to charge two vehicles at a time, according to the city.

Mayor Bob Young said aside from attracting travellers into downtown Leduc, the project aligns with others goals the city has as well.

“We continue to look for ways to boost Leduc’s economy, support sustainable options for residents and visitors, and work toward our greenhouse gas reduction targets,” he said.

“The installation of the solar carport and electric charging stations right in our downtown is another step forward in this work.”

The city projects the solar carport will reduce Leduc’s carbon dioxide emissions by about 15 tonnes a year. Currently, the city estimates there are about 15 to 20 electric vehicles owned by people who live in Leduc but it expects that number will continue to grow in the coming years.

Installing the infrastructure will cost about $220,000, the city said, noting that the city’s expense is expected to be subsidized with a $70,000 grant.

“The revenue generated from the solar carport is estimated at $10,000 per year and will pay back the city’s portion of the cost in roughly 15 years,” the city said.

“The carport will generate more power than what will be used by the car chargers, and will provide motorists an opportunity to charge their vehicles at no cost.”

