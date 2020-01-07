Initiative aims to spark electric vehicle tourism across Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a vision to encourage the energy conscious to tour parts of southern Alberta. The Peaks to Prairies project is designed to inspire visitors to travel the province, including all the remote spots in between.

Jen Grebeldinger is with the project and said the hope is to build a network of fast charging stations to make long road trips easy for electric vehicle visitors.

“There was no fast charging option in southern Alberta so the whole goal by the original partners was so that anyone travelling could visit the region and take advantage of all different tourism opportunities that exist there,” Grebeldinger said.

READ MORE: Alberta government announces plan to fund electric vehicle network

Calgary the first of four charging stations for electric vehicles.

One was installed in the neighborhood of Westhills. Others have either already been installed or are planning to be built in the communities of Vulcan, Claresholm, Waterton, Crowsnest Pass, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge and Canmore.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Drivers urged to shift gears as Canada lags in electric vehicle sales

2:17 Drivers urged to shift gears as Canada lags in electric vehicle sales Drivers urged to shift gears as Canada lags in electric vehicle sales

Councillor Jeff Davison with the City of Calgary said officials have partnered on this initiative in hopes of getting ahead of eco trends.

“As more vehicle manufacturers are getting into the electric game and making price points more affordable, this will be a game changer for Calgary,” Davison said.

“When you consider size and geography of Canada, things like this are an important initiative.” Tweet This

ATCO owns and operates the charging stations.

It costs users about $20 an hour for the fast charge.

READ MORE: B.C. Utilities Commission says it won’t regulate electric car-charging stations

Asanga Gunatillaka, senior director of corporate development for ATCO, said they’re hoping to expand with more electric vehicles coming to market.

“You’re going to see exciting developments with vehicle manufacturers over next 12-18 months where Ford is coming out with an electric F-150 pickup and about 20-30 new electric vehicle models,” Gunatillaka said.

Project planners said 20 fast chargers will be included in this network across southern Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Alberta government announces funding for electric vehicle network

1:39 Alberta government announces funding for electric vehicle network Alberta government announces funding for electric vehicle network