B.C. Utilities Commission says it won’t regulate electric car-charging stations

The B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) says landlords and stratas can regulate themselves when it comes to electric vehicle charging stations.

David Morton, the CEO of the BCUC, say the commission does not need to tell them how and where they need to put their charging stations.

“We’re recommending that people who provide electric vehicle charging stations be exempt from our regulatory oversight,” Morton said.

“We don’t need to set the price that an electric vehicle charger charges for their service and we don’t need to tell someone that provides electric vehicle charging where they should put their charging station. We should let the free market decide itself.”

In January, the BCUC started a review of electric vehicle charging service in British Columbia, to explore potential issues with electric vehicles.