Calls for a more business-friendly Edmonton as economic development strategy released

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Some Edmonton businesses are calling for more practical solutions as they weigh in on a new economic development strategy for the city.

They say they don’t feel like the city is currently business-friendly and that needs to change.

In the 124th High Street area, Urban Diner has been serving food and drinks to customers for over 20 years, but they say in recent years it’s getting harder to do so.

“It’s no more fun to have a business here, that’s what it is — it’s no more fun,” said Cryille Koppert, chef and owner of Urban Diner and Partake.

“Trying to stay alive, that’s what we’re trying to do here, and that’s getting tougher and tougher.”

Koppert owns two restaurants located in High Street near 124th Street and 102nd Avenue. The owners say with all the construction in the area year after year, they’re seeing 40 per cent less traffic and it’s become harder to attract customers.

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“In our business, there’s a lot of passion,” Koppert said.

“You don’t do it for the money, really. You want to make a living, but if you can’t make a living, it’s really hard.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "You don't do it for the money, really. You want to make a living, but if you can't make a living, it's really hard."

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On Wednesday, the city unveiled a new four-year economic development strategy, the “Edmonton Advantage.”

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One of the goals is to address the perception of Edmonton as “business-unfriendly.”

Koppert said it isn’t just a perception — he feels it’s real.

“Even coming and talking to us, or whatever, there’s nothing like that. City doesn’t do that — city’s just on its own and they like (you) to figure it out yourself,” said Koppert.

The city’s three strategic pillars in the new plan are: enabling a strong business environment, marketing the Edmonton Advantage, and driving investment.

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The Edmonton Chamber of Commerce is encouraged by the plan and priorities put forward by city council, but notes it’s tough to please everyone.

“Overall, every business needs something different, and that’s what’s tricky about this economic action plan, is that it does need to address so many different things and so many different struggles and barriers are facing,” said Heather Thomson, vice-president of economy and engagement with the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re really excited to see this, and we’ve been hearing from our members, how do we grow as a business here in Edmonton? How do we make more money? How do we expand?

“This plan is a really important step.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "This plan is a really important step."

However, Thomson hoped to see a bigger commitment from the city to cleanliness and beautification around Edmonton.

“We know that when places feel clean, and they are clean, they are actually quite safer, and so this is something that we want to see. I think that would hit a lot of economic boxes if we were able to put some serious time and investment into this,” she said.

“When we look at different business environments across the globe, we see that this has a meaningful impact to the overall economic landscape.”

These priorities are all part of conversations that will be ongoing with the city over the next four years, and Koppert hopes his business is at the table, too.

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“I’d like them to sit with us and talk to us and see what we can do and how can we make things better.”