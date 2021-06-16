Stolen city vehicle chased to Highway 401 crash scene by Kingston police

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police say they were involved in a police chase involving a City of Kingston vehicle that ended at a Highway 401 crash scene.

According to police, just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, city employees at the Novelis research facility on Princess Street saw a man steal their city vehicle, a white Ford F-250 towing a trailer.

Police were called, and two canine officers in their SUVs tried to stop the city truck on Highway 38.

The truck pulled over, but then police say the driver fled, driving directly towards one police vehicle before quickly veering onto the eastbound Highway 401 onramp.

Officers followed the allegedly stolen truck onto the highway and alerted OPP officers who were at the scene of a transport crash that had been blocking the eastbound lanes of the highway since 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the stolen vehicle drove along the shoulder to avoid traffic backed up from the crash. The truck then reportedly drove around barriers and carried on towards the collision scene.

When the truck slowed in near the Highway 15 exit at the scene of the crash, Kingston police canine SUVs and other police cruisers were able to box the vehicle in, police say.

Police say the driver was initially uncooperative but officers were able to get into the truck to turn it off.

The man was removed from the truck and arrested, and the truck was returned to the city workers with no damage.

Kingston police charged the unidentified man with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property exceeding $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

