Highway 401 in Kingston closed after 2 transport trucks collide: OPP

A section of Highway 401 near Kingston is closed Wednesday morning after two transport trucks collided, OPP say.

OPP were forced to close the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Highway 15, after the crash caused one of the trucks to catch fire.

Police say one transport was parked on the side of the road when another struck it. The second vehicle then burst into flames.

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews were called in and eventually extinguished the fire.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the blaze. Frontenac Paramedics transported one driver to Kingston General Hospital as a precaution.

In an update on Twitter, OPP say there were only minor injuries after the crash.

OPP said they expect the closure to be lengthy and have no estimated time for reopening.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called in to assist with the cleanup and charges are pending, OPP say.

