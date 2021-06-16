Menu

Traffic

Highway 401 in Kingston closed after 2 transport trucks collide: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 9:09 am
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 15 in Kingston are closed after a transport caught fire following a collision with another truck. View image in full screen
The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Highway 15 in Kingston are closed after a transport caught fire following a collision with another truck. OPP

A section of Highway 401 near Kingston is closed Wednesday morning after two transport trucks collided, OPP say.

OPP were forced to close the eastbound lanes of the highway just past Highway 15, after the crash caused one of the trucks to catch fire.

Police say one transport was parked on the side of the road when another struck it. The second vehicle then burst into flames.

Read more: Truck driver seriously hurt after colliding with crash protection vehicle on Highway 401: OPP

Kingston Fire and Rescue crews were called in and eventually extinguished the fire.

No one was inside the vehicle at the time of the blaze. Frontenac Paramedics transported one driver to Kingston General Hospital as a precaution.

In an update on Twitter, OPP say there were only minor injuries after the crash.

OPP said they expect the closure to be lengthy and have no estimated time for reopening.

The Ministry of the Environment has been called in to assist with the cleanup and charges are pending, OPP say.

Click to play video: 'Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401' Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401
Woman thankful to be alive after vehicle hit by flying tire on Highway 401 – Mar 30, 2021
