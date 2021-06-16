Third suspect arrested in home invasion involving firearms in Lindsay, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A third suspect has been arrested in connection with a home invasion involving firearms in Lindsay earlier this month.

The incident occurred at a residence on Wellington Street in Lindsay on the morning of June 1. Occupants of the residence reported to police that five people had forcibly entered the home, two of whom pointed firearms at one resident. All five suspects fled before police arrived.

A woman and youth were arrested two days later.

On Tuesday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service arrested a third suspect who at the time was allegedly in possession of drugs.

The 27-year-old man was charged with break and enter with intent, robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a schedule I substance and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police did not release the name of the suspect who was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 22.