Hamilton police offer $50K reward in case of Stoney Creek man killed in March 2020

Hamilton police are offering a $50,000 cash reward for information that helps identify those responsible for the death of a Stoney Creek man more than a year ago.

Giorgio Barresi, 42, was gunned down in front of his Portofino Place home on the night of March 2, 2020, while his wife and children were inside the house.

Police say the suspects arrived in a light-coloured sedan and parked at the end of his street, then waited for Barresi to return home before a lone gunman approached and shot him.

Investigators believe the suspects were aware of his habits and routines and planned to kill him outside of his house that night.

The reward is being announced ahead of Father’s Day intentionally. The police say they want anyone with information to come forward to help solve the mystery for his children.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Michael Ebert at 905-546-4167 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).