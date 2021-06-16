Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton police offer $50K reward in case of Stoney Creek man killed in March 2020

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted June 16, 2021 8:33 am
Giorgio Barresi, seen with wife Sonia Horta-Barresi, was shot multiple times in the driveway of his Stoney Creek, Ont., home on March 2, 2020. View image in full screen
Giorgio Barresi, seen with wife Sonia Horta-Barresi, was shot multiple times in the driveway of his Stoney Creek, Ont., home on March 2, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Hamilton police are offering a $50,000 cash reward for information that helps identify those responsible for the death of a Stoney Creek man more than a year ago.

Giorgio Barresi, 42, was gunned down in front of his Portofino Place home on the night of March 2, 2020, while his wife and children were inside the house.

Police say the suspects arrived in a light-coloured sedan and parked at the end of his street, then waited for Barresi to return home before a lone gunman approached and shot him.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton police release footage of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide

Investigators believe the suspects were aware of his habits and routines and planned to kill him outside of his house that night.

Story continues below advertisement

The reward is being announced ahead of Father’s Day intentionally. The police say they want anyone with information to come forward to help solve the mystery for his children.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Michael Ebert at 905-546-4167 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton news tagStoney Creek taggiorgio barresi tagportofino place tagstoney creek murder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers