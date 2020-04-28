Hamilton police release footage of suspect in Stoney Creek homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released security camera footage in another appeal to the public to assist with a homicide investigation in Stoney Creek, Ont.

According to police, Giorgio Barresi, 42, was returning to his Portofino Place home at 10:45 p.m. on March 2 when he was confronted in his driveway by a single suspect.

He was shot multiple times and died at the scene, police say.

In a video posted to Hamilton police’s YouTube account, Barresi’s wife makes an emotional plea for help in finding the realtor’s killers.

“Our family is forever broken; a piece of our hearts is gone,” Sonia Horta-Barresi said in the video.

Det. Sgt. Jim Callender says investigators believe the suspect arrived at the home in a sedan, which was reportedly parked at the intersection of Portofino Place and Lido Drive on the night of Barresi’s death.

“We believe that at least one other individual remained with the vehicle while the suspect confronted Giorgio,” said Callender.

In newly released footage, police say the suspect walked back to the waiting vehicle after shooting Barresi.

Hamilton police believe the suspect who shot Giorgio Barresi walked back to a waiting vehicle parked near Portofino Place and Lido Drive on the night of March 2, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

The car then fled south on Lido Drive, according to police.

“We don’t know why Giorgio was the target on March 2nd, but we know someone does know,” said Callender.

Although Barresi was known to police, investigators have said the interactions were “limited” and that they do not know why he was targeted.

Hamilton police say Giorgio Barresi was shot out front of his home on March 2, 2020, at approximately 10:45 p.m. in the area of Portofino Place in Stoney Creek, Ont., not far from Winona Road and the North Service Road. Ken Mann / 900CHML

Anyone with information can reach out to detectives at 905-546-4167, provide information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online.

