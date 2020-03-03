Man dead after shots fired in east Hamilton neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after an apparent shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say officers responded to call of shots fired at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Portofino Place in Stoney Creek, not far from Winona Road and the North Service Road.

Upon arrival, a man was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, succumbing to his injuries on scene, say police.

Hamilton police’s major crimes and forensics units remain on scene and are expected to provide an update on the case Tuesday morning where it’s expected to reveal the city’s second homicide and eighth shooting of 2020.

There is no suspect information available at this time, according to investigators.

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-4167 or provide an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.