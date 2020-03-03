Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man dead after shots fired in east Hamilton neighbourhood

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 8:29 am
Hamilton police on scene after an apparent shooting death at Portofino Place in Stoney Creek on Mon. Mar 2, 2020.
Hamilton police on scene after an apparent shooting death at Portofino Place in Stoney Creek on Mon. Mar 2, 2020. Andrew Collins

A man is dead after an apparent shooting in the city’s east end on Monday night, according to Hamilton police.

Investigators say officers responded to call of shots fired at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Portofino Place in Stoney Creek, not far from Winona Road and the North Service Road.

Upon arrival, a man was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds, succumbing to his injuries on scene, say police.

READ MORE: 2 brothers from Quebec charged with running sex trafficking operation in Hamilton

Hamilton police’s major crimes and forensics units remain on scene and are expected to provide an update on the case Tuesday morning where it’s expected to reveal the city’s second homicide and eighth shooting of 2020.

There is no suspect information available at this time, according to investigators.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-4167 or provide an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonStoney CreekNorth Service RoadHamilton Poilceman shot in Hamiltonwinona roadman shot dead in hamiltonman shot dead in stoney creekportofino placeshooting in stoney creek
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.