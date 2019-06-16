Police investigating after man shot in ‘targeted and specific’ attack in Stoney Creek

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton are investigating after a man was shot several times in what they call a “targeted and specific attack” in the city’s Stoney Creek neighbourhood.

The shooting happened just after midnight at a home on Marina Point Crescent, where police say a 43-year-old man answered his door and was shot several times.

Police say the man was taken to hospital where he’s now recovering after surgery.

A black SUV was reportedly seen leaving the area immediately after the shooting, and police are looking to identify the vehicle and speak with the driver.

The force’s major crime unit is investigating, and officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses and any surveillance footage.

Staff Sgt. Peter Thom says there’s no risk to the public given the targeted nature of the attack.