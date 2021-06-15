Menu

Crime

Woman arrested in Brantford, Ont. homicide case: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted June 15, 2021 2:51 pm
A Brantford woman has been charged in a homicide case that dates back to March 2020.
A Brantford woman has been charged in a homicide case that dates back to March 2020. Global News File

An arrest has been made in a more than one-year-old murder case in Brantford, Ont.

Brantford Police have charged Christine Birt, 28, of Brantford, with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Shannon MacDougall.

Officers were asked to check on MacDougall’s well-being at her home on Mintern Avenue on March 11, 2020, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read more: $10,000 reward offered for information on homicide of Brantford woman killed one year ago

A post-mortem examination occurred in the days that followed but a cause of death has never been revealed.

Investigators say they do not believe the homicide was a random incident.

Read more: Hamilton man arrested in Brantford homicide investigation

Earlier this year, Brantford police offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for MacDougall’s death.

Police have not said if the reward led to the arrest.

Click to play video: 'Staikos family offering $250,000 reward for unsolved murder case' Staikos family offering $250,000 reward for unsolved murder case
Staikos family offering $250,000 reward for unsolved murder case
