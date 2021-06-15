Woman arrested in Brantford, Ont. homicide case: police

An arrest has been made in a more than one-year-old murder case in Brantford, Ont.
Brantford Police have charged Christine Birt, 28, of Brantford, with second-degree murder in connection with the homicide of 37-year-old Shannon MacDougall.
Officers were asked to check on MacDougall’s well-being at her home on Mintern Avenue on March 11, 2020, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A post-mortem examination occurred in the days that followed but a cause of death has never been revealed.
Investigators say they do not believe the homicide was a random incident.
Earlier this year, Brantford police offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for MacDougall’s death.
Police have not said if the reward led to the arrest.
