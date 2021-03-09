$10,000 reward offered for information on homicide of Brantford woman killed one year ago

Send this page to someone via email

Brantford Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for murdering a 37-year-old woman nearly one year ago.

Shannon MacDougall (Burnside) was found dead inside her home on Mintern Avenue on March 11th, 2020 during a wellness check and police say they immediately began investigating her death as suspicious.

It wasn’t publicly revealed that police were investigating MacDougall’s death as a homicide until Nov. 30, 2020.

Police say they received information in June 2020 that helped move the investigation forward, but they say they didn’t release details at the time so as not to jeopardize the case.

It’s believed that MacDougall was murdered sometime between March 8 and March 11, when her body was discovered.

Investigators say they hope that announcing the reward will lead to the right people coming forward, and bring justice and closure for MacDougall’s family.

“Shannon was a mother to two children, a friend, a loved sister, and a daughter to a grieving mother,” said Det. Ryan Groen in a release from Brantford Police.

“I believe there are people in the community that can help solve Shannon’s murder and I am asking them for their assistance.”

MacDougall’s family describe her as someone who was “one of a kind” with a “huge heart”.

“There is not enough words to describe the wonderful person she was and the way she lit up the room,” her family is quoted as saying in a media release from police.

“We think of her every day and we miss her every day.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brantford Police Service Tip Line at 519-756-0113 ext. 2319 or by email at shannonmacdougall@police.brantford.on.ca.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-888-8477 (TIPS).

