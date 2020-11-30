Menu

Crime

Brantford police treating discovery of body in March as a homicide

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 11:51 am
Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Brantford police say they are now treating the death of a 37-year-old woman in the city’s south end in March 2020 as a homicide.

Detectives say the decision to classify the discovery of a body on Mintern Avenue on March 11 as an unlawful killing was based on information received from the coroner’s office and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

“As a result of the investigation, police are treating the death of Shannon MacDougall as a homicide,” investigators said in a release on Monday.

Read more: 2 drivers sent to hospital after crash near Brantford, Ont.

Investigators believe the incident was not random, and say notice of the death was not revealed earlier to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

No arrests have been made, according to detectives.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford police at 519-756-7050 ext. 2206 or leave an anonymous tip with Brant Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

