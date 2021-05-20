Hamilton man arrested in Brantford homicide investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Brantford police say a Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Brantford.

Taylor Brian Pasco, 25, of Stoney Creek is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and several firearms offences related to the death of 20-year-old Isaiah Castillo.

Castillo was found dead on April 14 inside a residence on Diana Avenue, in what Brantford police believe was a targeted incident.

Read more: SIU clears police in 2020 fatal crash near Ava Road in Brantford

Police say Pasco was arrested Wednesday night without incident.

A 17-year-old youth was charged with first-degree murder, firearm-related offences and breach of court orders on May 6 in connection with the shooting death of Castillo.

Story continues below advertisement

2:47 New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case New DNA technology being used in notorious Vancouver cold case