Crime

Hamilton man arrested in Brantford homicide investigation

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted May 20, 2021 2:47 pm
Brantford police have arrested a man from Stoney Creek as part of a homicide investigation. View image in full screen
Brantford police have arrested a man from Stoney Creek as part of a homicide investigation. Don Mitchell / Global News

Brantford police say a Hamilton man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Brantford.

Taylor Brian Pasco, 25, of Stoney Creek is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and several firearms offences related to the death of 20-year-old Isaiah Castillo.

Castillo was found dead on April 14 inside a residence on Diana Avenue, in what Brantford police believe was a targeted incident.

Police say Pasco was arrested Wednesday night without incident.

A 17-year-old youth was charged with first-degree murder, firearm-related offences and breach of court orders on May 6 in connection with the shooting death of Castillo.

