SIU clears police in 2020 fatal crash near Ava Road in Brantford

Send this page to someone via email

A Brantford police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of 21-year-old after a fiery car crash near Brant Avenue and Ava Road in Brantford, last summer.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has determined there were no grounds to charge the officer who attempted to stop two vehicles racing in the area of Dalhousie and Clarence streets during the overnight of Aug. 29, 2020.

“There is no indication of any dangerous driving on the part of the officer either by way of protracted speed in excess of the speed limit or roadway maneuvers,” the province’s police watchdog said in a report released on Thursday.

Read more: SIU investigating fatal crash involving Brantford police

The incident started when a Brantford police officer spotted two cars blowing through a stop sign at a Queen Street intersection near Dalhousie Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Two police cruisers, one from Brantford police and another from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), followed an Infiniti sedan for several blocks before losing sight of the vehicle.

Moments later, the officers came upon debris on the Brant Avenue overpass and part of a missing guardrail in which the sedan had smashed through plummeting to a roadway below.

The Infiniti’s roof caught on fire and officers were unable to rescue the occupant due to heavy flames, according to the report.

An autopsy later concluded the man in the car died as a result of “blunt force injuries.”