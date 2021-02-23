Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 23 2021 6:36pm
02:21

SIU investigating fatal Toronto police shooting related to missing woman case

As Catherine McDonald reports, the missing woman Amanda Killeen was last seen on Friday and the homicide squad is now involved.

