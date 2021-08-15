SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election: Kootenay–Columbia

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Kootenay-Columbia. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Kootenay-Columbia. Elections Canada

The riding of Kootenay–Columbia is located in the southeastern region of British Columbia.

It encompasses the communities of Nelson, Creston, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, Golden and Fernie, and borders both Alberta and the United States.

Wayne Stetski of the NDP was elected MP in 2015, edging out Conservative incumbent David Wilks by 282 votes.

The riding saw a return to Conservative leadership in 2019 when Rob Morrison was elected, beating Stetski with 44.8 per cent of the vote.

Robin Goldsbury of the Liberals finished third with 9.1 per cent.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

