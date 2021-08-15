Canada election: Kootenay–Columbia

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Kootenay–Columbia is located in the southeastern region of British Columbia.

It encompasses the communities of Nelson, Creston, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, Golden and Fernie, and borders both Alberta and the United States.

Wayne Stetski of the NDP was elected MP in 2015, edging out Conservative incumbent David Wilks by 282 votes.

The riding saw a return to Conservative leadership in 2019 when Rob Morrison was elected, beating Stetski with 44.8 per cent of the vote.

Robin Goldsbury of the Liberals finished third with 9.1 per cent.

