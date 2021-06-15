Menu

Crime

Alleged Yukon vaccine queue-jumpers back in court Tuesday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 12:15 pm
Rod and Ekaterina Baker have been charged under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act. View image in full screen
Rod and Ekaterina Baker have been charged under Yukon's Civil Emergency Measures Act. Facebook

The wealthy Vancouver couple accused of duping their way into getting a COVID-19 vaccine in the Yukon before they were eligible is still waiting to learn their fate.

Rod and Ekaterina Baker are due in court Tuesday in the Yukon and it is expected a lawyer will appear on their behalf.

In January, the Bakers allegedly travelled to the remote community of Beaver Creek in a private plane and misrepresented themselves to get their first doses.

They had reportedly ignored the territory’s 14-day mandatory quarantine rules upon arrival and were eventually fined $575 each and charged under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Rod Baker also subsequently stepped down as president and chief executive of Great Canadian Gaming.

The White River First Nation says the Bakers have never apologized for their actions, calling their behaviour “callous and irresponsible.”

The First Nation also says a fine without additional punishment would not be adequate for what they did.

Nothing has been proven in court, but the Bakers could serve up to six months in jail if convicted.

The B.C. government has also confirmed the Bakers will not be eligible for the second dose of the vaccine until August.

