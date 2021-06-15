COVID-19: N.B. to provide update on reopening plan as 75 per cent target nears

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update Tuesday on its reopening plan that will start rolling after the province hits its 75 per cent first-dose vaccination target.

This target is necessary to begin loosening pandemic restrictions under the province’s Path to Green.

Premier Blaine Higgs and Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, will be participating in the briefing.

The update is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be live-streamed on this page.

The path toward the Green level of the COVID-19 recovery plan includes three phases to slowly loosen restrictions, with target dates based on anticipated vaccination rates and low numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

In terms of lifting restrictions, Phase 1 includes changes in travel, social gatherings, sports and sporting events and faith gatherings.

Travel:

Opening up, with no isolation or testing required, for those travelling from PEI, NL, Avignon and Témiscouata (Quebec).

Maintain requirement for isolating in a designated facility for those travelling from outside PEI, NL, Avignon and Témiscouata (Quebec).

Compassionate travel (includes end-of-life, funerals, providing/receiving care, including childcare, not otherwise available) permitted for individuals travelling to NB or returning to NB from outside PEI, NL, Avignon or Témiscouata with isolation and testing required on days 5-7 and release with a negative test.

Cross border commuters and truckers will no longer be subject to testing and isolation requirements.

Workers (including rotational workers), those moving to NB and travellers coming to NB from outside PEI, NL, Avignon or Témiscouata must isolate with testing on day 5-7. They can be released with negative test unless under an existing work-isolation plan. The whole family isolates unless isolating separately.

Social gatherings:

Allow contact with all family and friends in yellow areas.

Indoor informal: 20 people or fewer.

Indoor formal: 50% capacity with operational plan.

Outdoor informal: two metre distancing between groups.

Outdoor formal: Maximum capacity possible with distancing and an operational plan

Sports and sporting events:

Organized sporting activity is permitted with operational plan.

Games and competitions are restricted to players/teams based in PEI, NL, Avignon or Témiscouata.

Faith Gatherings

Open with a COVID-19 operational plan.

Maximum 50% venue capacity.

Choir must be four metres from the congregation.

