Canada election: Cowichan–Malahat–Langford

The riding of Cowichan–Malahat–Langford is on Vancouver Island in B.C., covering Duncan, Lake Cowichan, North Cowichan, Langford, Highlands, the Cowichan Indian Reserve, the Penelakut Island Indian Reserve No. 7, and more.

Alistair MacGregor of the NDP won the seat for a second term in 2019, earning 36.2 per cent of the vote.

The Conservatives’ Alana DeLong was the runner-up with 26 per cent, while the Greens’ Lydia Hwitsum came in third with 20.2 per cent.

Immigrants make up 12 per cent of the population, with a majority coming from the U.K.

Some of the most popular non-official languages include German, French, and Spanish.

1:09 NDP MP attacks Trudeau on cannabis charges, brings up Trudeau’s ‘smoking marijuana’ past NDP MP attacks Trudeau on cannabis charges, brings up Trudeau’s ‘smoking marijuana’ past – Apr 5, 2017