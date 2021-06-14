Calgary seniors celebrate ‘fantastic’ success of COVID-19-free care home

Send this page to someone via email

Taking part in an outdoor exercise class on a sunny spring morning, some Calgary seniors had something to celebrate Monday.

“(We’ve) kept COVID out of the building, 100 per cent,” care home resident Gerry Williams said.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, not one of the residents at the Whitehorn Village Retirement Community has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“That’s fantastic!” Williams said.

It’s quite a contrast to what’s been happening at so many other care homes.

“My mother-in-law, she lost 19 of the seniors at her residence, so we are very, very lucky,” Whitehorn Village recreation aide Claudia Castanaza said.

“We definitely had some angels watching over us.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We definitely had some angels watching over us."

The building’s residents credit the staff for staying on top of safety protocols during the pandemic.

“Housekeeping did an unbelievable job,” Williams said.

Residents say food service employees consistently followed all policies to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The staff worked very, very hard during this,” said Margie Kobol. “I think they were heroes.”

Staff members say residents also did their part to keep the care home COVID-19-free.

“They really followed whatever was asked of them,” housekeeper Melita Singh said. “They stayed in their rooms and followed the rules.”

Staff and residents say things are looking sunny as we head into summer.

“We all have had our second shot,” resident Evelyn Horvath said.

Everyone at Whitehorn Village hopes they’ve put the worst of the pandemic behind them.

“We are very proud and happy here,” Singh said, adding with a laugh that many are looking forward to having “a barbecue and a party.”