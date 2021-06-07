SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Calgary seniors bring joy with online music during COVID-19 pandemic

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted June 7, 2021 7:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary seniors ‘bring joy’ with online music during COVID-19 pandemic' Calgary seniors ‘bring joy’ with online music during COVID-19 pandemic
WATCH: Listening to music is easing stress for many Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic. And as Gil Tucker reports, a Calgary man is helping out with an event featuring some pretty seasoned performers.

Calgary musician Bob Chartier had a special audience as he played one of his original compositions Monday in an Inglewood park.

“Well here it is, ‘The Granddaughters’ Waltz,’ singing to my granddaughters here,” Chartier said.

Chartier was playing the song at the start of Seniors’ Week in Alberta — although he’d really rather not refer to the occasion in that fashion.

Read more: ‘We are all one’: Teen band of brothers from Calgary plays through COVID-19 pandemic

“I don’t like the term. I don’t like ‘old age, seniors.’ I like ‘elder,'” Chartier said, “and so I decided I was going to call this project ‘Eldersong.'”

“Eldersong” is an online musical presentation Chartier has organized in part to boost people’s spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m looking for music to bring joy to me, joy to my family,” Chartier said.

He’s teaming up with other musicians of a similar vintage for the event.

Read more: Calgary ER doctor sings about grief and healing during COVID-19 pandemic: ‘Stress changes you’

“I started looking around Calgary, and there are literally hundreds of elders who play,” Chartier said. “I’ve picked seven elders, and they tell their story about what music means to them right now — a celebration of elders making music.”

Along with playing songs, Chartier is also the host of the presentation.

Weeks in the making, it’s a project that’s making his granddaughters proud.

“He’s just a young soul, and he pushes himself to pursue things for others and also give inspiration to his community,” granddaughter Emma Neal said, “so I think it’s awesome what he’s doing.”

