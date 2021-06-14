Menu

Crime

Toxic substance found in Richmond, B.C. park, RCMP investigating

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 5:27 pm
RCMP are investigating after a toxic substance was found in a Richmond, B.C. park. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating after a toxic substance was found in a Richmond, B.C. park. Global News Files

RCMP say they are investigating after a toxic substance was found near a number of trees in a Richmond, B.C., park.

Mounties said a resident reported finding a number of dead and sick squirrels in South Arm Community Park on June 9. City staff and first responders then searched the park and cordoned off affected areas.

RCMP said the substance was determined to be 1-Octanethiol, a compound used in the production of other chemicals which can be dangerous to people and animals if not handled correctly.

RCMP said they have not received any reports of people or pets falling ill. There have also been no other instances reported in other Richmond parks.

“How and why this toxic material ended up here is still under investigation,’ Richmond RCMP Cpl. Ian Henderson said.

“Whether it was placed in specific locations intentionally or simply dumped in the park, this substance has no place here, and our investigators are working to determine who was responsible.”

