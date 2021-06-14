Menu

Crime

Ottawa woman charged in connection with hate-motivated assault on Sparks Street

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 4:37 pm
Police said Monday they've made an arrest in connection with a hate-motivated assault in the city in late May. View image in full screen
Police said Monday they've made an arrest in connection with a hate-motivated assault in the city in late May. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say they’ve charged a woman in connection with a hate-motivated assault in the city’s downtown core.

Police announced last week they were looking for a suspect accused of striking a woman on Sparks Street in late May.

An OPS release said that two people were sitting on a bench speaking Arabic when a woman approached and allegedly struck one of them with her purse and proceeded to yell racial slurs at the pair while walking away.

Ottawa police seeking woman who allegedly struck Arabic speaker in hate-motivated incident

Police said Monday they’ve now charged 45-year-old Rachel Brygman of Ottawa with hate-motivated assault with a weapon and hate-motivated mischief.

Trending Stories

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

How to speak with your kids about the London attack on a Muslim family
How to speak with your kids about the London attack on a Muslim family
