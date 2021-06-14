Ottawa woman charged in connection with hate-motivated assault on Sparks Street

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they’ve charged a woman in connection with a hate-motivated assault in the city’s downtown core.

Police announced last week they were looking for a suspect accused of striking a woman on Sparks Street in late May.

An OPS release said that two people were sitting on a bench speaking Arabic when a woman approached and allegedly struck one of them with her purse and proceeded to yell racial slurs at the pair while walking away.

Police said Monday they’ve now charged 45-year-old Rachel Brygman of Ottawa with hate-motivated assault with a weapon and hate-motivated mischief.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

