Ottawa police seeking woman who allegedly struck Arabic speaker in hate-motivated incident

The Ottawa police hate crime unit is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly struck a woman in the head with a purse last month.

Police said in a release that the hate-motivated incident happened in the 200 block of Sparks Street around 11:15 a.m. on May 26.

A couple was sitting on a bench in the area and speaking in Arabic when a woman walked up behind them, struck the woman with her purse and proceeded to walk away yelling racial slurs at the pair, according to the police account.

The woman is described as being in her late 50s, around five-foot-four in height with a medium build and short black and grey curly hair. At the time, she was seen wearing black shoes, a dark-coloured dress, a deep purple jacket and carrying a black purse.

Police have asked anyone with information related to the incident to call the hate and bias crime unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5015. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

